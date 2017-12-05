Go to Broadway with new orchestra’s first show

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will play its first public concert in Retford this weekend.

This brand new project is presenting From Broadway With Love at the town’s Majestic Theatre.

Brady Mould, the orchestra’s musical director, said: “The concert will feature songs and music from some of the best-loved musicals, including classics from Carousel, Beauty & The Beast and Singin’ in the Rain.”

The orchestra was formed to bring together professional musicians and music students throughout the north of England with a passion for musical theatre.

Brady founded the orchestra with David Warman and Emma Mackinder, all three of whom started their musical careers in the local area.

The concert is on Sunday, December 10 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT