‘Globe of death’ set to wow audiences in Warsop

A world-famous travelling circus is set to dazzle Warsop after pitching up at The Carrs.

Planet Circus, which has featured on numerous television programmes, including hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent, is staging shows on the park until Sunday, November 11.

And the show promises to blow audience’s minds , with Team Brazil in The Globe of Death, featuring motorcyclists speeding around inside a steel cage at more than 60mph.

Artists such as Bonita promise to keep you on the edge of you seat with her amazing whirlwind act.

For tickets, call 07563 727206.