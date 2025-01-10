Glastonbury Festival 2025: 25 acts rumoured to be performing at Worthy Farm - could Eminem perform?

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:45 BST

It’s January - so let’s take a look at the latest rumoured acts performing at Glastonbury Festival this year 🎪

Are you eagerly awaiting resale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 to go on sale in the Spring? Curious who could be performing this year now Beyoncé has announced four UK shows in London?

While we wait patiently for a new announcement regarding who is playing at this year’s festival at Worthy Farm, along with the ticket resales taking place through See Tickets (check out our guide for more information), perhaps it’s worth revisiting who are the names many think are set to perform on the Pyramid Stage and across the site?

So what are the latest raft of rumours regarding artists who could join the previously announced Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Neil Young, who accidentally revealed his involvement after a miscommunication regarding the BBC’s involvement in the event?

We’ve taken a look around social media and the always helpful eFestivals website to bring you 25 artists who are still rumoured in February 2025 to be performing at Worthy Farm this year.

So who are people hoping will be announced when the second wave of acts are confirmed a little later in the year?

Could Eminem perform at Glastonbury this year? The last time the Real Slim Shady performed in the UK took place back in 2018 during his Revival tour - 2025 also marks the 25th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP.

1. Eminem

Could Eminem perform at Glastonbury this year? The last time the Real Slim Shady performed in the UK took place back in 2018 during his Revival tour - 2025 also marks the 25th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fred Again... has quickly become one of the most exciting live acts in electronic music, and fans are hoping 2025 will mark his return to Worthy Farm after his 2023 performance with his emotional and high-energy productions.

2. Fred Again

Fred Again... has quickly become one of the most exciting live acts in electronic music, and fans are hoping 2025 will mark his return to Worthy Farm after his 2023 performance with his emotional and high-energy productions. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Olivia Rodrigo, pop’s rising superstar, last graced Glastonbury’s iconic stages in 2022, but her recent album success and massive global tours make her a strong contender to return once again in 2025.

3. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, pop’s rising superstar, last graced Glastonbury’s iconic stages in 2022, but her recent album success and massive global tours make her a strong contender to return once again in 2025. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Although she’s never performed at Glastonbury, Rihanna’s potential appearance would bring a mix of chart-dominating anthems and high-fashion style to the festival. Her appearance could coincide with the release of her long-awaited new album.

4. Rihanna

Although she’s never performed at Glastonbury, Rihanna’s potential appearance would bring a mix of chart-dominating anthems and high-fashion style to the festival. Her appearance could coincide with the release of her long-awaited new album. | Getty Images for The Daily Front

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTicketsArtistsConcertsGlastonbury
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice