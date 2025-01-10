Are you eagerly awaiting resale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 to go on sale in the Spring? Curious who could be performing this year now Beyoncé has announced four UK shows in London?
While we wait patiently for a new announcement regarding who is playing at this year’s festival at Worthy Farm, along with the ticket resales taking place through See Tickets (check out our guide for more information), perhaps it’s worth revisiting who are the names many think are set to perform on the Pyramid Stage and across the site?
So what are the latest raft of rumours regarding artists who could join the previously announced Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Neil Young, who accidentally revealed his involvement after a miscommunication regarding the BBC’s involvement in the event?
We’ve taken a look around social media and the always helpful eFestivals website to bring you 25 artists who are still rumoured in February 2025 to be performing at Worthy Farm this year.
So who are people hoping will be announced when the second wave of acts are confirmed a little later in the year?
