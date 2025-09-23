The Great British Bake Off series 16: every baker who has left the show so far - before week 4

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 08:41 BST

The Great British Bake Off has already waved goodbye to plenty of bakers 😭🍰

The Great British Bake Off will be back with a brand new theme this week. The bakers are being sent back-to-school - to face the judgement of Mr Hollywood and Mrs Leith.

It means one more of the amateurs will face being ‘expelled’ from the famous tent. Find out what challenges they will face - as cake and custard is back on the menu.

Viewers were left complaining about the ‘consistency’ in judging after the elimination last week. Read my full recap of last week’s bread episode to remind yourself what happened.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for the latest episode of the GBBO. Plus find out why it will be shorter than usual.

Out of the original 12 bakers who stepped into the tent back at the beginning of series 16, three have already been eliminated. See who has left so far, before episode 4 airs tonight (September 23).

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

1. Aaron - London

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

2. Iain - Belfast

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.

3. Jasmine - London

Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she's not in hospital placements, Jasmine's likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.

59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat.

4. Lesley - Kent

59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it's served with a cuppa and a chat.

