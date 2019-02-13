Fun things to do in and around Mansfield this half-term holiday Are you looking for things to do with your children over the half-term holiday? There's lots of activities and attractions to enjoy which won't cost you the earth. See the work of more than 400 young people in ShowFest19 which spotlights dance, music, drama and film, at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 21 and 22. other Buy a Photo Children can splash out at Mansfield's Water Meadows swimming complex where there will be craft activities, face-painting, soft play and a nursery rhyme singalong. Tracey Whitefoot other Buy a Photo Holiday highlights at Mansfield Museum include a Lego day on Monday and stained glass window-making with tissue paper on Wednesday. jpimedia Buy a Photo Children as young as four who want to learn to ride can receive expert tuition from Derbyshire Pony Trekking group, based at Upper Langwith, near Mansfield. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3