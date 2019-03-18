Wetherspoons announces £1.99 pints

Ale lovers across Nottinghamshire are in for an alcoholic treat as JD Wetherspoon offers pints for less than £2.

Wetherspoon venues across the region are to take part in a 12 day beer festival where customers can sample beers and ciders from Australia, Brazil, China and USA as well as a selection of British products.

The beers will be offered at a handful of local JD Wetherspoon pubs where customers will be offered ales from around the world including speciality and seasonal beers created specifically for the festival.

The beers have been crafted to include a range of “exciting flavours” such as elderberry, orange, chocolate and raspberry.

There are a number of overseas entries available throughout the festival including Contender EPA from Boxing Cat Brewery, China and Aggro Bear from SunsetBrew in Brazil.

A range of British beers are also being made available including Bunny Hop from the Prurity Brewery, Choc & Orange Stout from the Black Sheep Brewery and Old Sea-Dog brewed by Camerons Ltd in Hartlepool.

There are also three UK ciders being served along side the craft ales all of which can be sampled in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The Wetherspoon pubs will be offering the range of beers from Wednesday, March 27 until April 7 and the festival is expected to draw a large crowd of beer enthusiasts.

Sophie Hawkley manager of the Waggon & Horses in Alfreton said: “We are promising our customers a superb range of beers from overseas which have been brewed especially for the festival, together with some great beers from brewers across the UK.

“The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers over 12 days.”

Other Wetherspoon pubs offering the festival beers are The Regent of Kirkby, The Picture House in Sutton and venues in Mansfield including The Court House, The Widow Frost and the Stag & Pheasant.