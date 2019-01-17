Revealed: Find out who is in the running to be named Chad Cafe of the Year

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Café of the Year 2019.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon you’ll find in the January 16 and 23 editions of The Chad stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.

Closing date for votes is February 2, 2019. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Choose from these great local cafes:

01. Big Baps, 25 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield.

02. Cafe Caprice, 45 Forest St, Sutton.

03. Cafe Expresso, Market Place, Huthwaite.

04. Cafe Silver, 39 W Gate Mansfield.

05 Capo Cafe.2-8 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

06. Casey’s Coffee Bar, White Hart St, Mansfield

07. El-Bees 45 West Gate, Mansfield.

08. Enjoy Cafe, 53 Portland Street, Sutton.

09. Family Bakers, 70 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield.

10. Fishers, 203 Chesterfield Road, Mansfield.

11. Gala Cafe Lounge, 12 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

12. Galley Cafe, 1 Clumber Street, Mansfield.

13 Green Bottles Coffee Lounge, 25 Market Place, Mansfield.

14. Java Cafe And Deli, 54 Church St, Mansfield.

15 Lindas Cafe, 225 Station Rd, Mansfield.

16. Love Coffee, Four Seasons Centre, Mansfield.

17. MegaBites, 49 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

18. Olive Tree, 12 Leeming St, Mansfield.

19. Pit-Stop Cafe, Leeming Lane N, Mansfield.

20. BJ Bakery, 79 Mansfield Rd Mansfield.

21. Rico Sandwich Bar & Coffee Shop, 3 Pecks Hill, Mansfield.

22. Rumbles at Vicar Water, Mansfield Road, Mansfield.

23. Sam’s Workplace, 37 Preston Road, Rainworth, Mansfield.

24. Sherwood Pines Cafe, Sherwood Pines Forest Park .

25. Sid and the Spoon, 47 Portland St, Mansfield.

26. Tastebuds Coffee Shop, 88 Market St, Mansfield.

27. The Bakers Shop Cafe Ltd, 13 Maun Close, Mansfield.

28. The Bakers Shop Cafe Ltd , @The i centre, Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way, Mansfield.

29. The Lemon Tree at Langwith, Main Road, Nether Langwith.

30. The Little Sugar Shack, 9 Queen Street, Mansfield.

31. The Shiny Spoon, 7 Toothill Lane Mansfield.

31. The Stable Centre, Church St, Mansfield

32. The Teahouse, Unit 3 The Stables Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, Mansfield

33. The Village, Midworth Street, Mansfield.

33. Westgate Deli Sandwich Bar & Tearoom, 72-74 West Gate, Mansfield.

34. Wood Cafe & Dinners, 1 St John Street, Mansfield