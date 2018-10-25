McDonald’s McDelivery service arrives in Mansfield

The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived - McDonald’s McDelivery service has arrived in Mansfield via delivery partner Uber Eats.

Whether you are after a burger for a cosy night in, watching the football with your friends, or you just fancy some nuggets on the sofa, you can now have your favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered to your door.

The Uber Eats service will operate from both the West Gate and Mansfield Leisure Park branches, with delivery available to any property within a 1.5 mile radius.

Jacqui Moore, franchisee of the West Gate branch, said: “My restaurant team and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to the restaurant in the town centre of Mansfield, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

“Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

The McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite menu items to your door at the click of an app bringing you more choice, control and personalisation than ever before.

The McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in Nottinghamshire so we’re really excited to be expanding further here.

“People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office.

“We have partnered with everyone from McDonald’s to local favourites. - so there’s something to suit all tastes and occasions.”

If McDonald’s is not up your alley, you can also have favourites such as Chiquito’s, Bella Italia and Frankie and Bennie’s delivered to your door via Uber Eats.