Destination X will see 13 players compete to win a cash prize of £100,000 🚨

Destination X will start its epic journey this evening.

Thirteen players have the chance to win £100,000.

But how exactly does this new show work?

It is almost time to board the Destination X bus - as the BBC’s newest reality show is about to begin.

Thirteen players will be competing for the chance to walk away with a cash prize of £100,000 at the end of the journey. Viewers are encouraged to join in and play along at home.

But when exactly is the show on TV and what can you expect from it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Destination X on today?

Destination X starts on BBC One on July 30 | BBC

The new reality competition is set to begin on the BBC tonight (July 30). It will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD and iPlayer starting at 9pm.

Episodes are set to last for approximately one hour and will finish at around 10pm. Viewers can expect two episodes per week, the Beeb has confirmed.

The preview for the first episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Rob Brydon hosts as 13 contestants are taken to undisclosed locations across Europe on a coach with blacked-out windows and have to guess where they are.

“In each location the contestants will face challenges designed to offer clues to their whereabouts and the person who guesses the furthest away from their actual location will leave the competition.”

When is the next episode of Destination X?

As previously mentioned, the show will treat viewers to two episodes per week. Destination X will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The second episode of the season is due to air tomorrow (July 31) with the third and fourth instalments following next week. Episode three will be on TV on August 6.

What to expect from Destination X?

Explaining how the new reality show works, the BBC said: “Rob Brydon is the gamesmaster who takes thirteen contributors onboard the X-bus and asks them one simple question - where the X are they? With blacked out windows all they have to do is try and deduce where in the world they are because at the end of every episode they must place an X on a map. Whoever puts their X furthest away from the location is immediately thrown off the X-bus and eliminated from the competition. In the end one walks away with a cash prize of £100,000.

“Each of the 10 episodes sees Rob take the adventurers on another incredible leg of the journey - a fantastical trek that turns Europe into a board game with twists and turns around every corner. Epic challenges offer clues to those smart enough to figure them out, but players - and viewers! - beware, there are also some red herrings scattered around.

“Who will figure out where in the world they really are? And will the players decide to share information or send each other in the wrong direction? And viewers can join in and play along at home. So can you guess where Destination X is?”

