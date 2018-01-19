Def Leppard announce new Hysteria UK tour

Legendary British rock icons Def Leppard are ready to deliver what many UK fans have been waiting for – the Hysteria album performed in full later this year.

The tour will also feature other Def Leppard hits and will be at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on December 8 and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on December 14.

Released in 1987, Hysteria is rightly seen as a landmark recording in the history of rock music.

It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Woman and Rocket.

Bassist Rick Savage said: “After many requests from fans in the UK, I’m delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year.

“From Women to Love and Affection plus many other faves thrown in for good measure.

“Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations.

“We can’t wait.”

These will be the first Def Leppard UK tour dates since the sold-out Arena run in late 2015.

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2FWh6Jh (Nottingham) and 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2Beux3T (Sheffield) or in person from both arena box offices.