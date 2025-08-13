Which are the best episodes of Dandadan so far? The fans have had their say! 👻👽

Dan Da Dan is set to continue this week with a brand new episode. Netflix and Crunchyroll have confirmed the timings for the second season throughout the summer.

Okarun and Momo have been continuing to deal with Jiji’s Evil Eye possession throughout the latest run of episodes. But don’t worry there are still plenty of arcs left to be adapted in the future.

If you are catching-up or looking to get into the show having heard about it, you might be wondering which are the best episodes? Here’s how fans have ranked the show so far:

What is the best episode of Dan Da Dan?

DanDaDan season two is continuing | Crunchyroll

The show has now released nearly 20 episodes in less than a year. It has had many high marks, but which towers about the rest?

Fans of the show have been rating the episodes over at IMDb and some come out with higher scores than others. Here’s what the ratings look like before season two episode seven releases on August 14:

Season 1, Episode 12 - 7.5

Season 1, Episode 11 - 7.7

Season 1, Episode 10 - 7.7

Season 2, Episode 1 - 7.8

Season 1, Episode 3 - 7.9

Season 1, Episode 8 - 8.0

Season 2, Episode 5 - 8.1

Season 1, Episode 6 - 8.1

Season 1, Episode 2 - 8.1

Season 1, Episode 5 - 8.2

Season 1, Episode 9 - 8.4

Season 2, Episode 3 - 8.5

Season 2, Episode 6 - 8.6

Season 1, Episode 1 - 8.6

Season 2, Episode 2 - 8.9

Season 1, Episode 4 - 8.9

Season 2, Episode 4 - 9.0

Season 1, Episode 7 - 9.7

The ratings from users on IMDb show that one episode towers above the rest so far. The best rated episode is Dan Da Dan season one episode seven.

On IMDb the synopsis for the episode reads: “Momo and Okarun manage to weaken Acrobatic Silky, but make a shocking discovery regarding Aira. Acrobatic Silky suggests a surprising way to help.”

I am not yet fully caught up on Dan Da Dan - too much TV to watch for work - but so far out of the episodes I’ve seen, s1 ep7 certainly deserves the title for the best. The flashback sequence in which we learn about Acrobatic Silky and her tragic story is stunning.

But let me know, which episode do you think is the best of Dan Da Dan? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

How many episodes of Dan Da Dan season 2 are left?

Having returned in July, Dan Da Dan is at the halfway point of its second season. The show has been releasing episodes weekly on Thursdays and is set to continue through to late September.

The anime will have 12 episodes in its second series, the same number as it had in season one. It will take the total to 24 at the conclusion of the season.

