The thawing out from Christmas is still taking place across Nottingham as the drudgery of returning back to work or school has, or is about to, commence once again.
Maybe time for some highlights to look forward to before the 2025 summer holidays then; we’re only six months away and if retailers can pump out Christmas and Easter items this early on, we can plan our summer holidays equally as early - right?
But there are a number of musical-themed events on the horizon in the city coming up before the summer season begins that we think might be worth braving the colder elements across January and February 2025, leading up to the first day of spring taking place this year on March 20 2024.
Be it Gracie Abrams continuing to wave the flag as pop music becomes more of a focus after a meteoric resurgence in 2024, through to Britpop favourites Supergrass, Primal Scream and Ocean Colour Scene coming to the city, we’ve picked 25 events taking place in Nottingham that might be worth adorning your thickest coat and woolliest scarf for during these colder months.
Tickets for many of these shows can still be picked up, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or ATG Tickets - but what have we picked that’s touring Nottingham to tide you over until Summer arrives?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.