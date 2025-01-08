The thawing out from Christmas is still taking place across Nottingham as the drudgery of returning back to work or school has, or is about to, commence once again.

Maybe time for some highlights to look forward to before the 2025 summer holidays then; we’re only six months away and if retailers can pump out Christmas and Easter items this early on, we can plan our summer holidays equally as early - right?

But there are a number of musical-themed events on the horizon in the city coming up before the summer season begins that we think might be worth braving the colder elements across January and February 2025, leading up to the first day of spring taking place this year on March 20 2024.

Be it Gracie Abrams continuing to wave the flag as pop music becomes more of a focus after a meteoric resurgence in 2024, through to Britpop favourites Supergrass, Primal Scream and Ocean Colour Scene coming to the city, we’ve picked 25 events taking place in Nottingham that might be worth adorning your thickest coat and woolliest scarf for during these colder months.

Tickets for many of these shows can still be picked up, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or ATG Tickets - but what have we picked that’s touring Nottingham to tide you over until Summer arrives?

1 . Wet Wet Wet The legendary Scottish band, known for their classic ballads like Love Is All Around and Goodnight Girl, promises a night of unforgettable melodies and timeless charm at the Royal Concert Hall on February 3 2025. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2025 The glitterball returns to Nottingham! Join your favourite professional dancers and celebrities from the hit BBC series as they dazzle with breath-taking routines in a live extravaganza at the Motorpoint Arena across February 4 to February 6 2025. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Papa Roach Rock fans, get ready to cut your life into pieces! Expect a powerhouse performance as Papa Roach brings their nu-metal and alternative rock anthems to the Motorpoint Arena on February 8 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Inhaler Dublin’s indie-rock sensation Inhaler, fronted by Elijah Hewson, are set to fill Rock City with their soaring melodies and infectious energy. Don’t miss tracks like 'It Won’t Always Be Like This' and 'Cheer Up Baby!' when they perform in the city on February 11 2025. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales