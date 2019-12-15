Christmas ballet The Nutcracker lights up Nottinghamshire cinema screens

Festive favourite The Nutcracker will dance onto cinema screens this week.

The Royal Ballet’s performance was recorded in 2016 to celebrate choreographer Peter Wright’s 90th birthday and will be broadcast with new features.

Dance fans can watch screenings of The Nutcracker at Odeon Mansfield and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Nottingham on December 17 and 18 and at the Savoy Cinema in Worksop, Cineworld Nottingham, Bonington Theatre in Arnold Leisure Centre and the Savoy, Nottingham, on December 17.

Clara is given an enchanted Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. At the stroke of midnight she creeps downstairs where an adventure awaits the little girl and her new toy.

The magician Drosselmeyer transforms the drawing room for a battle between mice and toy soldiers. During the battle, Clara saves the Nutcracker’s life which breaks a spell that turned him from a boy to a toy. In celebration, Drosselmeyer sweeps Clara and the Nutcracker off to the Kingdom of Sweets, where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy.

A stunning cast includes Lauren Cuthbertson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Federico Bonelli as her Prince, Francesca Hayward as Clara and Alexander Campbell as Hans-Peter (the Nutcracker). Other Royal Ballet favourites performing include Gary Avis as Drosselmeyer, Marcelino Sambé and Mayara Magri, to name a but a few.

Artists of The Royal Ballet in The Nutcracker.

Set to Tchakovsky’s sumptuous score, The Nutcracke ris presented in a festive period setting with vivid designs to make this a charming and magical production.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews

Details: For tickets, to to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas