The date of the Celebrity Traitors’ final has been revealed 👀📺

Celebrity Traitors has been a smash hit.

The BBC has confirmed when the final will be.

But what is the date it will take place?

A date has been set in stone for the final of Celebrity Traitors. The show might have only just started but already you might be thinking about when it will end.

The second week of action is set to conclude in just a few hours with the fourth episode of the season. It comes after three stars were sent home in a brutal hour on Wednesday (October 15) evening.

But when will the show conclude? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the final episode of Celebrity Traitors?

The Celebrity Traitors cast | BBC

It might have been just over seven days ago that the show actually made its highly anticipated debut but the BBC has already confirmed when it will end. Celebrity Traitors will hold its 2025 final on Thursday, November 6.

Fans will have a few more weeks to enjoy before the debut series comes to an end. We’ve already picked out our dream cast for Celebrity Traitors 2 here.

The Celebrity Traitors final will be another super-sized episode and run for 70 minutes on November 6. It is due to start at 9pm and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

The news of the final date comes as the BBC revealed the massive viewing figures the first episode of the show scored. It has proved to be another smash hit following on from the success of season three.

The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors has already been watched by over 11.7m viewers to date and continues to grow, with 2.2M 16-34 year olds tuning in, breaking its own record for most viewed episode of the programme. This makes the series debut of The Celebrity Traitors the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022, the BBC said.

