Celebrity Traitors is set to arrive on the BBC in 2025 🔪

BBC issues update on future of The Traitors.

Release windows for the hit show and its celebrity spin-off have been set.

But when can you expect Celebrity Traitors?

Fans of The Traitors have been told when they can expect its long-awaited celebrity spin-off to arrive - and it is a bit further away than you might have predicted. The line-up for the show remains under wraps, but plenty of names have been linked with it.

A star-studded cast will be heading to the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands to take on the ultimate game of deception. Applications were opened earlier this year for participants in the regular version of The Traitors for series four.

When will Celebrity Traitors be released?

Claudia Winkleman, host of BBC reality TV show The Traitors | Studio Lambert / BBC

In its annual plan for 2025/26, the BBC has dropped a big hint of when the Celebrity Traitors - and series four of the original show - will be released. In the document - which you can read here - it confirms that the star-studded spin off will arrive in the “autumn”.

It means that fans still have quite a while to wait as we have only just arrived at spring. But The Traitors and dark nights do fit like a glove.

The document also confirms that The Traitors series four will arrive in “early 2026”. So the release of Celebrity Traitors won’t alter the usual release schedule for the regular show.

Expect further announcements on both the Celebrity Traitors and The Traitors season four in due course.

BBC Chairman Samir Shah said: “The BBC’s role has never been more important, both here in the UK and around the world, to deliver trusted, impartial news in a world of disinformation; develop and promote the most compelling homegrown content; and be the place where people come together for unforgettable shared moments.

“The BBC Board fully endorses this plan, as we plot the long-term future of this marvellous organisation and deliver for audiences for generations to come.”

