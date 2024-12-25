Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024: How to watch the double-bill | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Don’t get caught out by Call the Midwife this Christmas 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Call the Midwife’s Christmas special will be spread across two episodes in 2024.

It is a twist on the usual format of the festive episode.

Fans will have to remember to tune in for the second part.

Call the Midwife fans tuning in for the Christmas special today are in for a big surprise. The festive episode will be split into two parts spread across multiple nights.

Traditionally the beloved medical drama airs a bumper length episode on December 25. For this year, the run time is increased but also taking place in two installments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will be treated to multiple trips to Poplar this Christmas. And there will even be a cliffhanger.

What time is Call the Midwife on this Christmas?

The first part of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day (December 25). It is scheduled to run from 8pm to 9pm and will end on a cliffhanger.

Call the Midwife is on twice this Christmas | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

When is the second part of the Call the Midwife Christmas special?

Fans won’t have to wait long for the cliffhanger to be resolved, Call the Midwife will be back on BBC One on Boxing Day (December 26). It will start at the slightly earlier time of 7.30pm - and will run until 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Call the Midwife?

It will air live on BBC One - at 8pm on Christmas Day and 7.30pm on Boxing Day. The episodes will be available on catch-up via iPlayer after they have finished each night.

What to expect from the Call the Midwife Christmas Special?

All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to. The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough - including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins. The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal.

Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].