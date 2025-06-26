BBC has promised Call the Midwife ‘isn’t going anywhere’ amid reports

Call the Midwife ‘isn’t going anywhere’ the BBC has said - amid reports.

A 16th series has been promised - and a feature film is on the way.

But what has the BBC said about its future?

The BBC has denied reports that Call the Midwife is set ‘to end’ with its next season. It has promised that the show “isn’t going anywhere”, amid rumours.

It was announced earlier this year that the beloved series would be back for a 15th season and another Christmas special later in the year. However amid speculation over its future, the Beeb has stepped in to reassure fans.

The BBC recently announced a prequel series set in World War Two would be debuting in 2026. A film - taking characters from the beloved show ‘overseas’ - is also in the works.

BBC denies Call the Midwife ‘to end’

Call the Midwife cast on set of 2025 Christmas special | Neal Street / Olly Courtney

The Daily Star reported that the iconic period drama is set to come to an end after its upcoming season. A source told the website: “After years of drama and countless births, Call The Midwife is coming to an end. The team have decided it’s time to draw the show to a close and bow out. This is the last we’ll see of these much-loved characters. Storylines will tie up a lot of loose ends."

However the BBC has denied the reports. A post from its Press Office on social media said: “In case you’ve heard any reports to the contrary this morning… The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

“As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere!”

A two-part Christmas special is due to air over the festive period this year - continuing the long held tradition. The fifteenth series is due to follow in January 2026, the BBC has said.

The show debuted on the BBC back in January 2012 and quickly became a hit regularly attracting more than 10 million viewers. Continuations of the world of Nonnatus House have already been announced including a prequel series set in Poplar during World War Two - which is expected in 2026.

A Call the Midwife film is also on the way and it is due to be set overseas in 1972 and feature iconic characters from the existing TV show.

Heidi Thomas OBE, creator and writer, says: “The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will.

“But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past. The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy.

“The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.”

She continued: “As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.

“The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!”

