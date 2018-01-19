Bolsover panto performers are waiting in the wings

Barmy bailiffs and a goose that lays golden eggs will be popping up in Bolsover Drama Group’s pantomime.

Mother Goose runs nightly at the Assembly Rooms, Bolsover, from January 24 to 27. The Saturday matinee performance has already sold out.

Poor Mother Goose is about to be thrown off her land because she cannot pay her rent to the Squire, Maximillian Moneybags, and his barmy bailiffs Bumpkin and Bogtrotter. Along comes Priscilla the goose, first meeting Mother Goose’s son Silly Billy, who then introduces her to Mother Goose, his sister Jill and the Squire’s nephew Colin.

Mother Goose instantly loves Priscilla and agrees she should stay with her, but what she doesn’t know is that the good Fairy Friendship has played a hand in their meeting. For Priscilla is a princess from Goosegog Land and before she can assume her royal duties she must learn the way of mortals. The King and Queen ask the fairy to find someone who is kind and true to help Priscilla on her first journey to Earth, and the fairy knows Mother Goose will bring out the best in her.

Everyone is overjoyed when Priscilla begins to lay golden eggs, and suddenly Mother Goose is rich and her money troubles are over. However, all doesn’t stay happy for long when the Demon sets his sights on Mother Goose. He taunts the good fairy that he will tempt Mother Goose with greed and resentment, so selfish she’ll become she’ll lead a life of discontentment. The fairy disagrees, and warns the demon not count upon that prize as she hold the key to cause his downfall and demise.

Soon the Demon has his way and tempts Mother Goose with the one thing she doesn’t have and the thing she wants the most, youth and beauty. He persuades her to visit the magic pool and turns her against her dear friend Priscilla. As Mother Goose leaves the pool as a beautiful woman, Priscilla returns to Goosegog land having failed to complete her task.

Everyone wants the old Mother Goose back, but is it too late? Will she realise that beauty is not everything, and get Priscilla back? Or will the Demon succeed in his plan?

Tickets are priced at £8 and £7 (concessions), available from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org.