MasterChef will air in August 2025 - despite both presenters being sacked

BBC has made a decision on the latest season of MasterChef.

Broadcaster to show new episodes on TV - despite sacking both presenters.

Beeb insists the focus is on the “amateur chefs”.

MasterChef will air as planned next month, despite both of its presenters being sacked by the BBC. The latest season is due to be broadcast on both TV and iPlayer.

The Beeb admits that “not everyone will agree with” the decision to broadcast the episodes after Gregg Wallace and John Torode were axed following internal investigations. Claims of sexual harassment were upheld against Wallace, while it was found that Torode had used an “extremely racist term”, BBC News reported earlier this month.

Speculation has already begun around who could replace the presenters in future seasons of MasterChef - with Grace Dent stepping in for Celebrity MasterChef. However a full series was filmed prior to the allegations breaking against the pair.

The BBC has confirmed that the 2025 season will be broadcast as planned from Wednesday, August 6. Episodes will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

What has BBC said about MasterChef?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace have both been sacked by the BBC | BBC /Shine TV

In just two weeks’ time, at the time of writing (July 23), MasterChef will return for a brand new season. It comes after both Gregg Wallace and John Torode were sacked earlier this month following separate internal investigations.

The BBC has described it as not being an “easy decision” and admits that it understands that “not everyone” will agree with it. MasterChef will return on August 4.

A spokesperson for the Beeb added: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August. MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part.

“The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey. This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

The BBC has yet to make a decision on if it will air the celebrity series or the Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year. The spokesperson added: “We will confirm our plans later in the year.

“Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual. There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future."

