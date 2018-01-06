Sutton ramblers set off for first walk of 2018

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club’s first walk of 2018 takes members and guests to the Errwood Reservoir and Buxton area on Sunday, January 14.

This will be a scenic nine-mile linear ramble from the Cat and Fiddle Inn to Buxton, taking in a number of interesting features on the northern edge of the White Peak.

For the more energetic there could be the option of extending the route via Shining Tor. Conversely a slighter shorter route may be taken.

Please note there are no lunchtime refreshments available so please make sure you have adequate food and drink supplies.

The walk starts at the deserted Cat and Fiddle Inn (grid ref 002718), situated in Cheshire. At 1690 feet it is the second highest inn in England. On a clear day there is a spectacular view over the Cheshire plain towards the Mersey estuary with a possible sighting of the Jodrell Bank telescope.

The route goes north eastwards picking up a clear path skirting the eastern edge of Shooters Clough. On this section the Shining Tor option may be taken.

Then you will reach the Errwood Hall site. The Hall was built in 1840 by Samuel Grimshaw,a rich Manchester merchant. The last member of the family died in 1930 and eventually in 1938 the Hall and other local buildings were demolished by the Stockport Corporation whilst the Fernilee Reservoir was being constructed.

Veering away from the main path, visit the next point of interest, a Chapel located in a wild partially wooded coombe uphill from the remains of the Hall.

This is a shrine with a conical shaped roof dedicated to St Joseph and built in 1889 in memory of Miss Dolores, a companion to Mrs Grimshaw. Returning to the main path you will soon reach Errwood Reservoir completed in 1967 at a cost of £1.5 million with a capacity of 927 million gallons.

Walk by this reservoir and then cross the dam wall separating it from the larger Fernilee Reservoir built in 1938 at a cost of £480,000 with a capacity of 100 million gallons. There will be a break here with toilet facilities available.

The walk now heads south taking a footpath near the eastern shores of Errwood Reservoir and then ascends Wild Moor before crossing the trackbed of the old Cromford and High Peak Railway which opened in 1830 and used to link the Cromford Canal at High Peak Junction with the Peak Forest Canal at Whaley Bridge. The line closed in the 1960s with much of its length now a walking/cycling route.

The final section of this attractive walk leads us into the town of Buxton via a fairly low level route through woods and past farms. There should be enough time to enjoy a well deserved drink in the splendid Buxton Pavilion Gardens cafe The Skills coach will be departing from Burlington Road at 4pm.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick up points between these locations. The coach fare is £10. New members are most welcome. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471. Alternatively visit the regularly updated club website.