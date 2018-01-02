Look to the skies in new exhibition at Mansfield Museum

The Skies Above is a new exhibition starting at Mansfield Museum on January 6, running until February 3.

This new display is in partnership with the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, who are based at Sherwood Observatory on Coxmoor Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

They are a group of dedicated amateur astronomers who enjoy viewing and photographing astronomical objects.

The display will include some objects in the nearby universe, like the Noctilucent Clouds, The Sun, The Moon and an eclipse, along with some more distant objects such as Nebulae and our galaxy itself, The Milky Way.

On Monday, January 22, there will be a The Skies Above evening family event, from 7.30pm.

This event is free but there will be a small charge for refreshments. Booking is essential as there are limited places. The event will include inside and outside activities so please come dress appropriately.

Please contact Jodie Henshaw for more information or to book a place on 01623 463088 or email jhenshaw@mansfield.gov.uk