Ashfield community raises flag for the Commonwealth

Ashfield councillors have joined dignitaries from the Royal British Legion, Merchant Navy Association, the Green Jackets and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to “fly a flag for the Commonweatlth”.

The event, at the council’s Urban Road offices in Kirkby, is in its fifth year and enables participants to show appreciation for the Commonwealth and the British values it upholds. It also acknowledges the opportunities of friendship and cooperation between Commonwealth nations and fellow citizens around the world.

This year’s theme explores how the Commonwealth can address global challenges and work to create a better future for all citizens.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “The Commonwealth aims to create links between rich and poor countries bringing together lots of different religious faiths and cultures with a common goal of promoting democracy and human rights.

“It is wonderful to see so many taking part in this celebration and thinking about different cultures and communities all over the world.”