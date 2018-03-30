Action horses to take centre stage at county show

Heavy horses, cattle, sheep and pigs are set to take centre stage at this year’s Nottinghamshire County Show on May 12 and 13, including a number of action horses that recently featured in popular period dramas Poldark, Victoria and Peaky Blinders.

In a bid to ensure animals and agriculture remain at the heart of the show, held at Newark Showground, organisers have confirmed that much-loved farm animals will be on display at every entrance, and the hugely popular heavy horses will be moved to a dedicated ring outside the Sir John Eastwood buildings, making it easier for visitors to view the magnificent horses and watch them being prepared for competition.

Liz Lambert, chief steward of the Heavy Horse classes at Nottinghamshire County Show said: “We saw a record number of heavy horse entries into the competitions last year and expect this to grow even more in 2018.

“We strongly encourage visitors to make the most of the day by coming to view the animals and watch the competitions, including heavy horses, light horse and pony, side-saddle, show jumping and the new category for this year: ridden heavy horses - it’s set to be an exciting event!”

The show team has also confirmed that cattle will be based in open marquees with a mobile outdoor milking parlour located close by so the public can watch the cows being milked. The team have also promised the return of gun dogs and birds of prey, as well as giant tortoises and the renowned comedy sheep show, back by popular demand.

George Taylor at the Nottinghamshire County Show said: “Farm animals have always been a huge draw for children and adults alike and so we are making our displays bigger and better than ever before, giving visitors the opportunity to view and interact with these fantastic animals at several sites across our famous showground.

“We’re also expecting a record number of trade and agricultural stalls and food stands to tempt taste buds, as well as the usual creative areas and exciting interactive activities for children, and clothing and gift items you won’t find on the local high street.”

Advanced tickets cost £10 for adults (£15 on the gate), members and children under 17 go free.

For more information and to purchase advanced tickets to the show visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com or call 01636 705796.

Follow @NottsCountyShow #NCS18 for updates.