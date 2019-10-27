You shall go to the ball as Northern Ballet return to Nottingham Theatre Royal with Cinderella

Cinderella is to be performed by Northern Ballet at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 19-23.

The acclaimed company makes a highly anticipated return with its enchanting adaptation of the world’s most famous rags to riches fairy tale.

Choreographed by David Nixon and combining thrilling dance with magic and circus skills, this is the first time this production has been performed in Nottingham.

A tragic end to a perfect summer’s day sees Cinderella with no choice but to accept a desolate life of servitude. At the mercy of her wicked Stepmother, Cinderella seeks joy where she can but after encountering the handsome carefree Prince skating on a glistening lake of ice, she yearns for another life.

Despite her sadness, Cinderella never forgets to be kind and her generosity is repaid when a chance encounter with a mysterious magician changes her destiny forever.

You can call the box office on 0115 9895555 for more details or you can click here.

Photo credit: Emma Kauldhar