Will Young and James Morrison to headline Sherwood Forest show

Outdoor summer music concerts are to return to Sherwood Forest next year - and the first act has now been announced.

Will Young and James Morrison have been announced as co-headliners for a Forest Live show at Sherwood Pines on Sunday, June 28.

They follow in the footsteps of stars such as Elbow, Olly Murs, Gary Barlow, Paul Weller and Sir Tom Jones in performing at Sherwood Pines as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission where acts perform in woodland locations across the country.

With the release of his debut album Undiscovered in 2006, singer-songwriter, James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight. The album went on to sell more than a million copies.

His five top-10 singles all rank among the biggest of their era, including the breakthrough smashes You Give Me Something and Wonderful World, plus the huge Nelly Furtado collaboration Broken Strings.

Will Young has spent much of the last two decades at the forefront of pop, having won the inaugural series of Pop Idol which shot him to national fame in 2002.

A subsequent chart-storming career has included seven top-five albums including four number ones - and four number-one singles, including Leave Right Now and Jealousy.

Tickets, priced £49.50, plus a £5.95 booking fee per ticket, go on sale on Friday, November 22, from 0300 068 0400, or online from here - a Forest Live spokesman said: "We recommend that you create an account no later than 5pm on Wednesday to speed up the booking process."

Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

