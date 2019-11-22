Tickets to go on sale for Mansfield Palace 2020 panto - as this year's opens

Tickets for next year’s Mansfield Palace Theatre pantomime go on sale this week – just a day after this year’s opens.

Cinderella opens at the Leeming Street venue on Friday, November 30, with tickets for next year’s – announced this week as Sleeping Beauty – going on sale on Saturday, December 1.

The cast of Cinderella - Melanie Walters as the Fairy Godmother, Adam Moss as Buttons, Olivia Birchenough as Cinderella and Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph as the Ugly Sisters.

A theatre spokeswoman said: "The success of the Mansfield panto has grown to such an extent that the demand is for the following years’ panto to go on sale while the current show is opening.

"The box office is going to be very busy not only continuing to sell tickets for Cinderella, but from Saturday, November 30, panto fans can also buy tickets for Sleeping Beauty, next year’s Christmas offering."

To book tickets for both shows, call the box office on 01623 633133 or book online here.

The announcement comes as the venue celebrates 20 years of working with pantomime company UK Productions – a partnership which began with Cinderella in 2000.

Andrew Tucker, theatre cultural services manager, said: ““Cinderella is one of the best-selling panto’s and this is evidenced by the extraordinary growth we have enjoyed at the Palace with this title since UK Productions first brought their wonderful pantomimes to Mansfield.

“The winning combination we have is a panto with a strong title, a wonderful star cast for all the family, really competitive prices and guaranteeing a traditional, entertaining and fun family show.”

Martin Dodd, pantomime producer and UK Productions director, said: “We are delighted to have been working with the Mansfield Palace Theatre team to bring pantomime to the town for 20 years.

“In that time we have seen audiences grow in number by more than 55 per cent – this is due not only to the quality of the productions and the talented casts, but also the management and staff at this fabulous theatre.

“With 534 seats this beautiful theatre punches well above its weight and attracts audiences throughout the year that many bigger theatres would be envious of.

“Certainly not many can boast 85 per cent of tickets sold on the first day of pantomime rehearsals.

“With the magical Cinderella as our story this year we are hoping to once again break all box office records and beat the previous record of 96 per cent, so if you haven’t already got your ticket to the ball, please hurry because not even your Fairy Godmother will be able to get you in once we sell out.”

This Christmas also sees another milestone for the venue as Cinderella is Mr Tucker's last panto before retirement.

He said: “We have already sold more tickets so far this year than we would finish on all those years ago, and I’m hoping together we can set a new record - so let’s see if you can help us to reach 97 per cent sold.”

