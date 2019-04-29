Tickets on sale soon to see Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years Of Magic when it comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in November

Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years of Magic is coming to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from November 20 to 24.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

There will be eight performances during the show’s stay in Nottingham and tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 10, at 9am.

The fantastical land of Disney’s Frozen will also come to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and The Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set.

Ticket prices start from £20.16. Family tickets are also available. All prices listed include an administration fee.

Click here for more on how to buy tickets or you can call 0843 373 3000.

