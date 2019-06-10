Tickets on sale now to see David Walliams book Grandpa’s Great Escape hit the stage at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Tickets are on sale now to see a production of family favourite Grandpa’s Great Escape when it comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 30.

Actor and comedian Nigel Planer will star as Grandpa in the first ever stage adaptation of the exhilarating number one best-selling children’s book by David Walliams, which will tour UK arenas this Christmas.

The tour will be arriving at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 30, with tickets for the three back-to-back performances on sale now.

Best known for playing Neil in the much loved BBC2 cult comedy The Young Ones, Nigel has worked extensively in TV, film and radio throughout his illustrious 40-year career. He is also certainly no stranger to the stage, with theatre credits including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray, Chicago, Wicked and We Will Rock You.

Nigel Planer said: “It’s a great honour to be asked to play Grandpa in the live version of this amazing and cockle-warming story by David Walliams. It’s set to be such an amazing spectacular and I can’t wait to drive a tank and fly a life-size Spitfire over audiences around the country!”

The live version of the kids’ favourite, which has sold more than two million copies around the world launched with two performances in Nottingham on December 30 and due to demand, has just put on sale a third performance happening at 1pm.

Many years ago, Grandpa was a World War II flying ace. But when he is sent to old folk’s home Twilight Towers – run by sinister Matron Swine – it’s up to Grandpa and his grandson, Jack, to plot a daring escape. Little do they know, the wicked matron is on to them.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from £40.40. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. You can also call the box office on 0843 373 3000 or go in person to the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

You can also click here or click here for other stories.

Photo by Trevor Leighton