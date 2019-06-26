Tickets go on sale on Friday to see Kaiser Chiefs at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Chart-topping Kaiser Chiefs are heading out on a huge UK arena tour in January, with very special guests Razorlight, and will be appearing at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, January 17.

Tickets to see this eagerly-awaited gig go on general sale on Friday, June 28, from 9am.

Kaiser Chiefs have also recently announced the news of their anthemic new single People Know How To Love One Another.

The new track is the lead single from forthcoming new album Duck and follows hot on the heels of Record Collection, which gave fans their first taste of the new album.

Duck, released on July 26 through Polydor, is the sound of one of the most successful British guitar bands of the millennium reclaiming the creative swagger that underpins their strongest work.

“It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs,” says frontman Ricky Wilson.

Fifteen years into their career, the band are hitting new artistic peaks.

“It’s more exciting than it’s ever been,” says Wilson. “Every time there’s a big obstacle, it just gets blown away in the wind like a dandelion. We’re still selling out arenas but under the radar. We can make albums forever.”

Ticket prices start from £26.40. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photo credit: Edward Cooke