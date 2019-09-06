Thrilling tales from Ben Fogle next year at Royal Concert Hall

Ben Fogle: Tales From The Wilderness is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 15.

You can expect thrilling tales from a modern day explorer in this show.

From crossing Antarctica to conquering Everest, Ben will take the audience on an inspiring adventure.

Join Ben in this uplifting and exciting show, when he will be sharing his stories of the wilderness.

Ben has climbed Everest, been swimming with crocodiles, saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an

uninhabited island, walked to the South Pole, crossed the Empty Quarter with camels, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, tracked the migration of the Wildebeest, swum from Alcatraz, had a flesh eating disease, not to mention a spot of messing with ferrets.

If you like Ben’s TV shows then you’ll love this personal and intimate evening of stories from around the world. The show will include multi-media.

