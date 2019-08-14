The Drifters and Jasper Carrott star in Mansfield Palace Theatre's new season
Stars such as The Drifters, Jasper Carrott and Psychic Sally are among a stellar line-up of entertainers heading to Mansfield Palace Theatre.
The autumn/winter programme opens with chart-topping Brit Award-winners Blake and their new concert Movies and Musicals on September 3. Here are some of the highlights of the season. READ MORE: Have a ball at Cinderella panto at Mansfield Palace Theatre
1. Wannabe - September 5
Swing it, shake it, move it, make it a date to spice up your life with the sounds of the Spice Girls hits recreated by five singers.
2. The Drifters - September 11
This legendary band was formed in 1953 and went on to record classic hits such as Under the Boardwalk, Up on the Roof, Saturday Night at the Movies and Come on Over to my Place.
3. Jasper Carrott - September 19
Comic legend Jasper Carrott brings his Stand Up and Rock show to town. Jasper delivers the humour, Bev Bevan Band and Geoff Turton from the Rockin' Berries play the music.
4. The Dreamboys - September 24 and 25
Book early for this hot show which is billed as the UK's most famous girls night out and has sold out worldwide. The show is suitable for 18+ due to nudity.
