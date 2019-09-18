Stereophonics announce arena dates in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham on new tour

Stereophonics have announced details of a new spring 2020 tour, to include dates at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on February 28, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 7 and Manchester Arena on March 13.

The group has also announced details of new single Bust This Town, the latest offering from forthcoming album Kind, released on October 25, via Parlophone Records and available to pre-order now.

With Kelly Jones’s trademark optimistic lyrics and rolling along on a wave of understated instrumentation, Bust This Town is an emotive anthem for living for the moment, going with your instinct and never looking back.

Speaking on the new single, Kelly says: “Bust This Town is a song about escapism. Two lovers or friends or whoever you want to interpret them to be, finally find the courage to leave the small town they are stuck in and head on down the road breaking all the rules along the way. It’s the opener of side two of the album, with a four-on-the-floor beat it should be a strong resident in the upcoming tour dates”.

With unparalleled longevity and continued success, Stereophonics are a band woven into the fabric of popular music. With Kind, Kelly Jones continues to cement his place amongst the great British songwriters with an ability to sketch and capture truth and beauty from everyday observations as well as delving into his own life experiences.

Tickets go on general sale for the UK tour at 10am on Friday, September 27. You can purchase tickets via Gigsandtours, Ticketmaster, Myticket and AXS.

Photo credit: Scarlet Page