Star pianist Clare Hammond to appear in latest Nottingham Symphony Orchestra concert

Join Nottingham Symphony Orchestra for their latest performance, to take place at the city’s Albert Hall venue on Saturday, November 16.

The concert will be conducted by Derek Williams and gets under way at 7.30pm.

The performance - the second in the orchestra’s 2019-2020 season - is a real treat for fans of the great German composer Johannes Brahms. Not only will the NSO be playing his Second Symphony, but also Sir Hubert Parry’s Elegy For Brahms, a tribute to the man he considered to be the greatest of all composers.

The concert also features a special guest performer.

Star pianist Clare Hammond will be returning to her home city to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 24 in C Minor.

