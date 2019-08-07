South African dance ace Dada Misilo brings her take on Giselle to Nottingham

Dance fans are going to be in for a real treat when Dada Masilo’s Giselle is performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal, on October 8-9.

South Africa’s internationally renowned choreographer Dada Masilo will be presenting her re-imagining of the iconic ballet classic, Giselle.

Opening in a lively South African village, Masilo’s Giselle tells the story of a trusting peasant girl who is thrust into a world of betrayal and shame when her lover rejects her.

Spurned by her family and killed by heartbreak, Giselle returns from the grave as a supernatural being, bent on revenge.

Performing in the title role, Masilo brings her stunning high-speed style to the stage, fusing ballet, contemporary and traditional Tswana dance, powered by a hauntingly beautiful score by South African composer Philip Miller.

Photo credit: Stella Olivier