Singer Rick Astley to bring greatest hits tour to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year

Star singer Rick Astley has announced details of a new tour which will see him stop off at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, April 4.

Tickets for the gig - which also features special guest KT Tunstall - will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 27, with prices starting from £32, including administration and facility fees.

At the age of 21, Rick Astley emerged from the shadows of the Stock, Aitken and Waterman production house as their former tea boy became one of the biggest stars on the planet.

His era-defining classic Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted the young Lancastrian on a journey that would encompass eight consecutive UK Top 10 hits and 40 million sales.

In 2016, Rick celebrated his half-century by releasing 50, an album title that put a cheeky, middle-aged twist on Adele’s 19, 21 and 25.

“I thought rather than buying a Harley-Davidson I’d make a record,” he noted with characteristic dry wit.

Having written and produced the album as well as playing all of the instruments himself, suddenly it was like he’d never been away. It raced to the top of the charts and began a seven-week run in the Top 10. In the months that followed, he sold 400,000 albums and 100,000 tickets to his headline shows.

He cemented that comeback with 2018’s Beautiful Life. It was an emotionally-charged collection with songs that celebrated his love for his wife, his daughter and music as a whole.

His commitment was rewarded with a number six chart position - his fifth Top 10 album. And the shows continued to scale up too.

“It has been a beautiful life,” says Rick. “Maybe it didn’t start out that way. There’s been tough times. But I’ve got so much to be thankful for. How many people get a chance to live out their dreams, not just once, but twice?”

Now Rick celebrates his extraordinary story with the release of the new career-spanning compilation The Best of Me.

Tickets can be purchased from 9.30am on Friday, September 27. They can be obtained online by clicking here. You can also call the box office on 0843 373 3000 or get them in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

