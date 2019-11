The Little Unsaid will be in action at The Greystones, Sheffield, on November 20.

The Little Unsaid released the Music/Nature EP on November 8, including five new unreleased songs recorded during the Atomise sessions.

These tracks extend the album’s themes of finding hope and meaning amidst an atmosphere of division.

Photo by Pete Millson