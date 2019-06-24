See Joe Brown when 60th anniversary tour comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year

Make sure you get your tickets to see veteran performer Joe Brown in action at Mansfield Palace Theatre later in the year.

The singer will be performing at the venue on October 8.

A cheeky smile, a spikey haircut, a bloke who is definitely a survivor, that’s Joe Brown.

He’s passed through more genres and vagaries of the music industry than you’d think and he’s still here, with the same haircut and a youthful effervescence (at a mere 78), selling out shows across the UK.

After six decades in music, Joe is still making great music, pulling the crowds and doing what he does best – performing live to his fans.

His last tour was a solo trip down memory lane combining stories from his past with great playing abetted by old friend and special guest Henry Gross.

This 60th anniversary tour sees him back on the road with a full band.

For tickets, call 01623 633133 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Judy Totton