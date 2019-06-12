See comic star Andy Parsons at Nottingham Playhouse on new live tour

Comedian Andy Parsons will be at Nottingham Playhouse on October 11 as part of his latest live tour Healing The Nation.

Andy has decided to try and bring some happiness and heal some raw wounds in this divided, angry country of ours. Care to join him?

Andy is confident that playing to a whole host of theatres across the UK will undoubtedly mend the myriad divisions this country faces.

As seen on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Q.I. etc. – and repeated on Dave, Andy Parsons has also appeared on BBC’s Question Time, The Daily Politics, This Week and Newsnight.

In the last year, Andy has hosted People’s Vote rallies at the Electric Ballroom, Central Hall Westminster and in Parliament Square to more than 100,000 people as well as fronting Independent Age’s latest Campaign Against Loneliness.

Since being a writer on the legendary Spitting Image, Andy won the Time Out Comedy Award in 2002 and has performed stand-up all over the world. To date he has done five sell-out national tours and released the DVDs Britain’s Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist and Live & Unleashed – But Naturally Cautious.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth