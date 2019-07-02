See award-winning comedy Stones In His Pockets at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Rose Theatre Productions will present Marie Jones’s Olivier Award-winning comedy Stones In His Pockets at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from July 22 to 27, as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

Owen Sharpe and Kevin Trainor will take on a multitude of characters in this hysterically funny, thought-provoking and witty play, directed by Lindsay Posner, one of the UK’s most renowned directors of comedy.

Stones in His Pockets has won numerous awards including the Olivier and Evening Standard Award for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway. The play ran for four years in the West End and has since been performed around the world.

A small village in rural Ireland is turned upside down when a major Hollywood film studio descends to make a historical blockbuster on location.

Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn are employed as extras along with numerous other locals. As cultures clash, it becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long, long way from reality.

Just two talented actors brilliantly bring to life a multitude of extraordinary characters, ranging from the spoilt American starlet to the English director and the village old timer.

Owen Sharpe’s most recent theatre credits include The Pillowman (Gaiety) and Love and Understanding (Theatre des Capucins), and previously The Glass Supper, Observe The Sons of Ulster Marching Towards The Somme (Hampstead Theatre), 66 Books (Bush Theatre), Piaf (Vaudeville Theatre), Oliver Twist (Lyric Theatre), The Recruiting Officer (Garrick) and She Stoops to Conquer (National Theatre). TV includes Titanic and Doctors.

Kevin Trainor recently starred in An Octoroon at the National Theatre and Orange Tree. His previous stage credits include in Dauphin, D’Estivet (Lyric, Belfast), The Lovers of Viorne (Frontier Theatre) and Doctor Faustus (West Yorkshire Playhouse). Television appearances include Houdini and Doyle, Endeavour, Utopia, Vera and London Irish.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

Photo credit: Nobby Clark