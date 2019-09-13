Rock City visit for Louise on her Heavy Love 2020 tour

Rock City in Nottingham is to be one of the dates on the newly announced 2020 tour by Louise.

She will be performing at the Talbot Street venue on March 18 as part of the Heavy Love tour.

The tour will take place in support of her brand new album Heavy Love, which will be released on October 18.

This will be Louise’s first full UK tour since her sell out Intimate and Live mini tour at the start of 2018 and her 2017 comeback show at Under The Bridge in London.

The tour will see Louise performing songs from the new album, plus a selection of her greatest hits.

Louise says: “Making this new album has been a real emotional and honest process for me. I love performing live and touring and I can’t wait to take the new album on tour and perform all these new songs for everyone.”

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop super group Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell more than one million copies of an album with their 1993 debut Always & Forever.

As a solo artist, Louise has had 18 consecutive top solo 20 singles, six with Eternal and 12 solo.

For more on the gig, click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.