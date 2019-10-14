Robert Lindsay to star in Prism at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don’t miss the return to the area of Ilkeston-born star Robert Lindsay, appearing in the play Prism at Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 21 to 26.

The My Family and GBH star reprises his role as the double Oscar-winning cinematic master Jack Cardiff in this touring production of Terry Johnson’s play.

Jack Cardiff has retired to the sleepy village of Denham, Buckinghamshire. His days of hard work - and play – on some of the most famous film sets in the world are now long behind him, as are his secret liaisons with some of the most famous women in the world...

Surrounded by memorabilia from a lifetime of ‘painting with light’, the writing of an autobiography should be an easy matter - were it not that Jack would now rather live in the past than remember it…

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Shaun Webb