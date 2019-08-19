Robert Lindsay hits the stage soon at Theatre Royal Nottingham in top drama Prism

Robert Lindsay will back on home turf when the star actor heads the cast of the touring drama Prism, at Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 21-26.

Born in Ilkeston and famous for many roles across four decades on stage and screen, he will be appearing in the acclaimed play by Terry Johnson, following its sell-out run at London’s Hampstead Theatre.

Lindsay is reprising his role as the double Oscar-winning cinematic master Jack Cardiff.

In Prism, Jack Cardiff has retired to the sleepy village of Denham, Buckinghamshire. His days of hard work - and play – on some of the most famous film sets in the world are now long behind him, as are his secret liaisons with some of the most famous women in the world...

Surrounded by memorabilia from a lifetime of ‘painting with light’, the writing of an autobiography should be an easy matter - were it not that Jack would now rather live in the past than remember it…

Multi award winning Terry Johnson’s many hits include Hysteria, La Cage aux Folles, Mrs Henderson Presents and Dead Funny.

Double Olivier Award winner Robert Lindsay’s theatre credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (West End) and The Entertainer (Old Vic Theatre).

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket details or you can click here.

Photo by Shaun Webb