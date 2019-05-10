Retford Majestic Theatre hosts top tribute show Cash and Carter, Together

Don’t miss the touring tribute show Cash And Carter, Together, when it comes to Retford Majestic Theatre on June 1.

The show pays tribute to the lives and music of Johnny Cash and June Carter.

But this is no ordinary show, as Lizzy Rushby (aka June Carter - Johnny’s wife) explained: “Unlike other shows, we also recreate the onstage interaction between Johnny and June. The spectacle also features projections, and we vary musical styles, from early rockabilly hits, to country, bluegrass, and his comeback American Recordings, including Hurt, which brought Johnny to a new generation of fans”.

Cash and Carter, Together plays Retford Majestic Theatre on Saturday, June 1, from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23/£21. You can click here to obtain them or call the box office on 01777 706866.

For another music story, you can click here.

Photo credit: Paul Hurst