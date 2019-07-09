Rainworth counting down the days to Renfest

A cooling-off in the stocks for Winston White at last year's Renfest. (PHOTO BY: Glenn Ashley).
Rainworth is counting down the hours until its big day on Saturday when it stages its annual Renfest event at the village hall.

This year’s celebration takes the form of a street party from 11.30 am until late, featuring a host of activities to raise money to buy one or two outdoor defibrillators for the village.

There will be live music all day and night at the hall, with a disco karaoke, and also a real-ale beer festival at The Inkpot pub.

The village’s petanque club will be hosting competitions, have-a-go sessions, a barbecue, hook-a-duck (in a real pond!) and other children’s activities, while the youth club will be offering face painting, pebble painting and glitter tattoos.

Other attractions will include fairground rides, food and craft stalls, a petting zoo, a treasure hunt and demonstrations or exhibitions by Natalie Smith’s school of dancing, first responders and firefighters.

Last year, Renfest raised more than £3,000 for a good cause. One of the organisers this time, Ian Randall, said: “Please come down and join in the fun to help us to put a defibrillator in the village.

“Nobody knows how important they are until they need one in a hurry. We only have to save one life to make a difference.”