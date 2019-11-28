Pussycat Dolls to play Nottingham on 2020 reunion tour

The Pussycat Dolls are coming to Nottingham next year.
The Pussycat Dolls have announced they are reuniting for a UK tour, performing together for the first time in more than a decade

And they will be stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on April 9, just ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – have sold more than 54 million records worldwide and had more than a billion online streams.

They have won two MTV Awards and achieved eight UK top 10 singles with songs like Don’t Cha, Stickwitu, When I Grow Up and Buttons.

Nicole Scherzinger said: “I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you.

“It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll.”

Robin Antin, founder of group, added: “I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time.

“I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned.”

Tickets, starting from £34.80, are on sale from 10am on Sunday, December 1 from the arena box office, on 0843 3733000 or online here.

