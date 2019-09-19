Powerful production of An Enemy Of The People packs a punch at Nottingham Playhouse

Henrik Ibsen’s play An Enemy Of The People was originally written in 1882 but still has plenty of things to say to modern audiences, if the current punchy and powerful production at Nottingham Playhouse is anything to go by.

Written as an attack on the hypocrisy of those who complained about his earlier play Ghosts, An Enemy Of The People is presented here in a modernised version by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, bringing the action into the age of Brexit and Trump.

Although recent political developments are never mentioned, you don’t have to try too hard to spot the modern parallels in the plot, as phrases like ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’ continually come to mind, as does the infamous quote about the public having had quite enough of experts.

Set in the Norwegian coastal town of Skien, ER and Dr Who star Alex Kingston heads the cast as idealistic Dr Teresa Stockmann, who, after extensive investigation, reaches the conclusion that the famous waters of the spa town are poisoned, putting the health of bathers at risk.

Somewhat naive about the ways of the world, she assumes she will hailed for her efforts but soon runs into the reality of life in a town that depends almost entirely on tourists taking the waters for its annual income. In particular, her own brother Peter Mattson (Malcolm Sinclair), town mayor and chairman of the baths committee, proves a formidable oppponent to the whistle blower.

A slippery operator, Mattson is able to get the townspeople on his side, ignoring the evidence presented by someone with greater expertise on the subject, and spelling out what could happen to the town if her accusations are made public.

This leads to a rain-soaked public rally where the crowd turns on the doctor, denouncing her as an enemy of the people, while Mattson stands smugly at the back and lets them get on with it.

Kingston does a terrific job as Stockmann, a good-hearted and pugnacious character but one who is not without flaws. This is particularly seen in the way she changes from initially eulogising ‘the people’ as being behind her campaign but then angrily denounces them at the rally as not being intelligent or worthy enough to understand her actions.

Sinclair is perhaps even better as the icy Mattson, who initially comes across as a rather dry curmudgeon but soon reveals himself to be a skilled political manipulator who wishes to maintain the status quo at all costs. Mattson is able to whip up a baying mob with ease and then lets them get on with destroying the lives of those who don’t see things as he does.

An Enemy Of The People is at Nottingham Playhouse until Saturday, September 28, and comes highly recommended. Tightly directed by Adam Penford, it features two stellar performances and leaves audience members pondering on what they have seen, long after leaving the theatre.

