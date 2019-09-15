Podcast stars Scummy Mummies bring stage show to Nottingham Playhouse

Comedy fans won’t want to miss The Scummy Mummies Show when it comes to Nottingham Playhouse on September 22.

Join comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn as they celebrate the scummier side of parenting, from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA.

Based on the hit Scummy Mummies podcast and best-selling book, you can expect stand-up, sketches, songs, and some very scummy stories.

The show is guaranteed to make parents laugh and non-parents happy about their life choices.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9419419 or click here.

Photo credit: Emily Gray