Pitmen Poets mine a rich seam at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year

Don’t miss a visit to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on October 20 by the touring show The Pitmen Poets.

The industrial and coal mining heritage of the North East will be celebrated in song, storytelling and humour when four legends of the folk music scene set out on their UK autumn tour.

The Pitmen Poets features ex-Lindisfarne singer Billy Mitchell, award-winning songwriter Jez Lowe, singer and instrumentalist Bob Fox, who played the Song Man in the West End and world tour production of War Horse, and Tyneside song connoisseur Benny Graham.

All four members of the group were brought up in the shadow of the colliery with their fathers and grandfathers working long days and nights at the coalface. Not surprisingly, their experiences and memories are represented in their songs, stories, and poetry.

For more, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

