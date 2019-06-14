Piano series promises top names in new season at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Classics’ popular Sunday Morning Piano Series looks in good shape with a strong line-up for the 2019-2020 season.

Chinese sensation Ji Liu begins the season with a typically varied programme, while last year’s BBC Young Musician winner Lauren Zhang makes an eagerly anticipated first appearance with a recital of Schubert and Rachmaninov.

The 2015 Leeds International Piano Competition winner Anna Tsybuleva makes her Nottingham debut and acclaimed British pianist Tom Poster wraps up the series with music by Schumann, Grieg and Chopin.

For more details, you can click here or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

