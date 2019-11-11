Ozzy Osbourne announces new Nottingham live date

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will bringing his No More Tours 2 tour to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on November 8 next year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter was oringially meant to be touring the UK in January but had to reschedule due to illness.

Now, the tour will take place next autumn and the legendary Black Sabbath frontman is looking forward to hitting the road again.

He said: “I can’t wait to get and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient.

"I want to be 100 per cent ready to come out and knock your socks off.

"I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do and also there’s a new album on the way.

"To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.”

Fellow legends Judas Priest remain as special guests across all dates completing the heavyweight metal line up.

Frontman Rob Halford said: “We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong.

"The UK and European tour will showcase the very best British metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 heavy metal years together with you."

Existing tickets bought for the original date remain valid but anyone now needing a refund should contact the arena box office.

Remaining tickets for the new date start from £65.30 and are available here.

